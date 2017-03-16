15 Arrested in Multi-Parish Narcotics Investigation

Over the last month, the Metro Division of RPSO, in a collaborative effort with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, Allen Parish District Attorney’s Office, Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office and Agents with Louisiana Probation and Parole, closed out multiple investigations focusing illegal narcotics trafficking activity in our area.

Through their joint investigation into Methamphetamine sales, 1,924 grams (4.2 pounds) of Methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $230,000, 124 grams (4.3 ounces) of Heroin with an approximate street value of $25,000 along with other illegal narcotics and an estimated $10,000 in counterfeit money was seized.

The focus of these investigations was to identify small and mid level dealers and explore possible shared connections in attempt to further the investigations into other larger sources. Identifying these larger sources would help prevent other illegal narcotics being brought into the Allen, Rapides area. Metro agents say their follow up investigations are still ongoing and more arrests are pending.

“This type of inter-agency cooperation is so important in helping keep our communities safe” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “This was a very complex investigation with a lot of moving parts. I would like to commend our agents, who worked around the clock for several days, as well as the deputies from Allen Parish and both the Allen and Rapides D.A.’s Offices and Probation and Parole for their assistance in this lengthy investigation.”