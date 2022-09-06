Joint investigation leads to child pornography arrest

On Friday September 2nd, 2022, RPSO’s Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit Detectives executed a search warrant at 215 Dale Street Alexandria in reference to a complaint of Distribution of Child Pornography (Victim Under The Age of 13). Sheriff’s Detectives conducted a joint investigation with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office related to the allegations.

Through their investigation, Luis Alejandro Cruz, 23 of Alexandria, LA, was identified as a suspect. While conducting the search of Cruz’s residence, items of evidence which supported the initial allegations were discovered. Probable cause was established and warrants were granted for Cruz’s arrest in reference to Thirty-Five Counts Pornography Involving Juveniles (Victim Under Age of 13). Cruz was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Cruz was released on Monday September 5th, 2022 after posting a $19,500 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Arrestee: Luis Alejandro Cruz, 23

Alexandria, LA

Charges: Thirty-Five Counts – Pornography Involving Juveniles (Victim Under Age of 13)