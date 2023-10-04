Join the fun this October at Louisiana State Parks

BATON ROUGE, La. – Weekends in October at Louisiana State Parks are filled with fun, family-friendly activities. It all gets started on Saturday, October 7, with events such as the “Rollercoaster of Love” mountain bike festival at Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton, a swamp nature walk at Fairview-Riverside State Park, and hayrides at Jimmie Davis State Park. Attend the fall festival on Saturday, October 14, at Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles or take part in a ranger-guided hike at Poverty Point World Heritage Site.



“From hayrides and bike festivals to haunted hikes and everything in between, it is a great time to visit our Louisiana State Parks and Historic Sites. You can find something fun to do every weekend for ghosts and goblins of all ages throughout the month of October,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.



Be sure to make your way back to a Louisiana State Park the last weekend of the month. On Saturday, October 28, kids can trick-or-treat throughout the campgrounds at 16 different state parks. Cypremort Point State Park hosts a Halloween Celebration to wrap up the month with a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, haunted house and Halloween games.



For fans of the macabre, learn about the mourning and funerary practices of the 1800s on Saturday, October 7, at Fort Jesup State Historic Site in Many or learn about the ghosts of Port Hudson on Saturday, October 21, at Port Hudson State Historic Site in Jackson. For a full list of Louisiana State Parks Halloween events, check out our 2023 October Events webpage.



Plan your next trip at LaStateParks.com or book at ReserveLAStateParks.com. Follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook.