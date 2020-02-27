Johnson announces $293,550 grant to improve Kisatchie Forest

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $293,550 into the Kisatchie National Forest – located in Rep. Johnson’s district – for water quality improvement and cleanup.

“As the only national forest in Louisiana, Kisatchie Forest is a state treasure and should be protected and preserved. These funds will allow the forest to remain productive for timber sales while increasing the quality of recreation for all Louisianians,” said Johnson. “I am grateful to the Trump administration for this investment, and I will continue to make sure west-central Louisiana has the resources necessary to grow and succeed.”