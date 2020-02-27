Thursday, February 27, 2020
Latest:
Business News 

Johnson announces $293,550 grant to improve Kisatchie Forest

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $293,550 into the Kisatchie National Forest – located in Rep. Johnson’s district – for water quality improvement and cleanup.

“As the only national forest in Louisiana, Kisatchie Forest is a state treasure and should be protected and preserved. These funds will allow the forest to remain productive for timber sales while increasing the quality of recreation for all Louisianians,” said Johnson. “I am grateful to the Trump administration for this investment, and I will continue to make sure west-central Louisiana has the resources necessary to grow and succeed.”

You May Also Like

2018 FOODAPALOOZA

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Call for Nominations & Entries for the 2017 Bizzy Awards

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Kopter Creating New Jobs in Acadiana

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: KLAX has been removed from DISH. Click here for updated info.