Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Johnny Downs Baseball/Softball Practice Fields Closed for Construction Efforts

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 19, 2021) — With repair work increasing at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex, the baseball and softball practice fields are no longer available to teams effective immediately.

 

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Cam Hallman said construction is scheduled to go into early April. However, depending on weather and work progress, the practice fields could open sooner. “We’ll open them back up as soon as we can,” Hallman said.

 

The Johnny Downs Sports Complex was heavily damaged by a tornado in December of 2019. Repairs to the soccer fields have been made and those fields re-opened last Fall. The eight baseball/softball fields were more heavily damaged and will take longer to repair. The city expects to have repairs completed in time for Alexandria to host the Dixie Softball World series in July as scheduled.

You May Also Like

State Office of Group Benefits Expanding Customer Service Hours

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Alexandria Police Department hosts coffee with a cop

Jojuana Phillips

NSU to close for Christmas/New Year’s break

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Suddenlink has made an anti-consumer decision to drop CMG stations, including ABC31, KLAX. Call (844) 874-7558 and demand that Suddenlink keep KLAX-TV