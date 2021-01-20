Johnny Downs Baseball/Softball Practice Fields Closed for Construction Efforts

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 19, 2021) — With repair work increasing at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex, the baseball and softball practice fields are no longer available to teams effective immediately.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Cam Hallman said construction is scheduled to go into early April. However, depending on weather and work progress, the practice fields could open sooner. “We’ll open them back up as soon as we can,” Hallman said.

The Johnny Downs Sports Complex was heavily damaged by a tornado in December of 2019. Repairs to the soccer fields have been made and those fields re-opened last Fall. The eight baseball/softball fields were more heavily damaged and will take longer to repair. The city expects to have repairs completed in time for Alexandria to host the Dixie Softball World series in July as scheduled.