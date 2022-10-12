Johnny Carino’s & Famous Dave’s dual restaurant concept

Famous Dave’s signed a 25-unit development agreement to grow the BBQ brand in select locations across the U.S. — adding to its 125 existing locations. The BBQ franchise is partnering with Bluestone Hospitality Group to open both Famous Dave’s ghost kitchens and dual restaurant concepts with the group’s Italian brand, Johnny Carino’s.

Bluestone Hospitality Group, led by seasoned restaurateur Allan Gantes, franchises with brands including Burger King, On the Border, Popeye’s and Hilton Hotels, and owns and manages brands like Johnny Carino’s. The Gantes family started their relationship with Famous Dave’s in 2005, recognizing the strong potential of the brand’s consistently award-winning BBQ. Now, in 2020 the Gantes are pushing forward to help Famous Dave’s expand over the next two years.

“Our first motivator to invest in Famous Dave’s ghost kitchens was its award-winning food and its ability to travel well and taste great when delivered to our customers,” said Gantes. “Couple that with the Famous Dave’s leadership team who understands the importance of evolving in light of changing consumer preferences, and we saw a formula for success to enhance our existing restaurant footprint. It’s a period of unprecedented change in the industry, and demand for off-premises sales has dramatically increased.”

Famous Dave’s is also looking to implement a drive-thru while it focuses on improving current locations and growing into new territories. An effort that shows its continued investment in its technology, customers and franchise owners.

“Given the resiliency of the Famous Dave’s brand throughout the pandemic, we’re more focused now than ever before on continuing to grow and enter new markets,” said Famous Dave’s CEO Jeff Crivello. “We’re thrilled to continue developing our ghost kitchens as we look for ways to innovate to better serve our customers.”

ABOUT FAMOUS DAVES:

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ). Famous Dave’s was founded by “Famous Dave” Anderson, whose passion for BBQ led him on a 25-year cross-country trek to find the best regional BBQ recipes in the country before opening the first Famous Dave’s in Hayward, Wisconsin. As of August 12, 2019, Famous Dave’s has opened 125 locations in 31 states and three countries, including 31 company-owned and 101 franchise-operated restaurants. Famous Dave’s is known for its on-premise real pit smokers, scratch-recipe cooking, and 700 national and regional awards for everything from best ribs to best Bar-B-Que sauce to best cookbook. Famous Dave’s offers a wide variety of BBQ favorites, including its signature award-winning St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket, Georgia Chopped Pork and Country-Roasted Chicken. Each seasoning blend was personally developed by Dave himself, after years of research and development, to bring flavorful and authentic BBQ to his Guests. Scratch-recipes round out the menu with delicious items that include Famous Dave’s award-winning Corn Bread Muffins and Dave’s Famous Bread Pudding.

