John Nobles of Tee It Up Golf Breathes New Life into LCU’s Golf Program as Head Coach

Louisiana Christian University has been fighting to build their golf program, but new hope rises as a local businessman accepts the position as coach.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the new coach will improve the program.

John Nobles of Tee It Up Golf says golf he is excited to coach at LCU.

“I’m looking forward to it. You know, it is different. You know, I’m used to fitting people, doing club work, helping them here and teaching here in our studio. So, it will be different, will be outside and I’ll get to travel with them and I’m looking forward to it. I think it’ll be fun.”

LCU has been searching for the right golf coach for years.

LCU Men’s Golf Player Blake Francis says, “I feel great about it. He’s super dependable, so always there for us. And he’s accessible because right here in Plainville Alexandra area. So, yeah, he’s a great guy.”

Nobles says golf is more than swinging a golf club.

“The kids that I’ve talked to already are excited that they have somebody that’s going to be there with them that that stable, you know, that they can call on if they have problems or whatever, you know, whether it be with the golf swing or with schoolwork or, you know, whatever it might be. I want to be there for them.”

As coach, he plans to teach players about the game of life.

“I want them to be good people, you know, I want them to be respectful for everybody, to everyone when they’re out there playing. Discipline, I guess, would be the biggest thing. Practice and hard work and they can get better.”

His goal is to train the golf team to reach the NCAA Division I Level.

Come support the LCU Men’s Golf Team when they play at Links on The Bayou on Sept 13th.