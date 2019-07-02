John Leglue making his path to the NFL

The Holy Savior Menard all-star, John Leglue, is officially an member of the National Football League. After not hearing his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft, he didn’t allow that to get him down. It was only a matter of time before the Denver Broncos presented him the right offer. “Once I got the call, it was a huge sign of relief. My agent told me not to stress about it, I’m going to have the opportunity to play.”

Leglue has already met with the full Broncos staff and found his place in the new brotherhood of his teammates. Recent workouts and getting adjusted is forcing him to be push harder. John’s versatility allows him to play all positions of the offensive line, however, he is to focus on right tackle. But in his spare time, he still studies the duties and skills of all positions in the event that he is needed, he will be available. He explains that previous times during his career at Tulane, it was plenty of opportunity for him to step up when needed due to his versatile strength. He aims to carry that same mentality to the NFL. “During the past practices I’ve had I’ve been playing every position and I know how to play different positions now and different techniques between here and there and it just creates value for myself.”

John says that he is more than for the community support and that when he can, he wants to do everything that he can to express his gratitude.

The Denver Broncos begin their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on August 1st.