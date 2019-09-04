Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Latest:
Sports News 

John Leglue returning home

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Holy Savior Menard and Tulane stand-out, John Leglue, is returning home.

Leglue signed as a free agent to the Denver Broncos shortly after the NFL Draft. The Broncos have waived him over the weekend to solidify their 53-man roster.

The offensive lineman took to his social media to announce his next move which is somewhere he’s very familiar with, New Orleans.

The Saints have agreed to add him to their practice squad this season.

Leglue mentions that he’s pumped to be back and he appreciates all of the support from back home.

You May Also Like

Louisiana College Media Day

Jojuana Phillips 0

Summer Workout Series: Bolton High School

Jojuana Phillips 0

LSUA to Offer Long-Requested Extracurricular Activities

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA to Offer Long-Requested Extracurricular Activities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV