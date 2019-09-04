John Leglue returning home

Holy Savior Menard and Tulane stand-out, John Leglue, is returning home.

Leglue signed as a free agent to the Denver Broncos shortly after the NFL Draft. The Broncos have waived him over the weekend to solidify their 53-man roster.

The offensive lineman took to his social media to announce his next move which is somewhere he’s very familiar with, New Orleans.

The Saints have agreed to add him to their practice squad this season.

Leglue mentions that he’s pumped to be back and he appreciates all of the support from back home.