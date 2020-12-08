John LeBoeuf, former KLAX manager, musician and previous Rotary president dies at 63

John LeBoeuf wore many hats and he wore them well. He liked to talk about his early days at Radio Shack and then later in the Wireless cell business, but here at KLAX we knew him as General Sales Manager and then later becoming station manager. But I really think what he liked most was his “talent” hat. Interviewing guests on our AYS set and out and about for “What’s In Store” and “In Your Home Town”brought him such joy. John had a big personality and was our biggest motivator and cheerleader. Always a bounce in his step and a story to help get you through the day. He lived a full life, according to those stories, and many of them included his family, who he loved so very much. We cherish the memories we have had with John.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 12 at Calvary. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

For more, click here.