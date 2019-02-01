John Allen Jr, Running for School Board Re-Election

The man disqualified after he won a school board seat last year is now qualifying again to run for his old position. The issue has been money.

Incumbent John Allen Jr in district F owed overdue fines to the state ethics board and was subsequently declared unable to serve.

The school board has appointed Linda McMahon to serve in the interim, and a new election is to be held March 30th.

Allen has again qualified for that seat, but an official with the state ethics board says they will not object to his name on the ballot and that, moreover, he had paid outstanding debts on January 11th. He has this time drawn opposition from Linda Burgess. Allen represents an urban area of Alexandria which includes Peabody Magnet High.