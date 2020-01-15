Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

Joe Brady pursuing NFL gig with the Carolina Panthers

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

BATON ROUGE – In the hours after the LSU Championship victory, word spread of a likely departure for the Tigers’ passing game coordinator, Joe Brady.

“… Coordinator Joe Brady has told people today that he is planning to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers, per league sources,” Adam Schefter reported on Twitter.

LSU’s passing game coordinator Joe Brady has told people today that he is planning to return to the NFL and the Carolina Panthers, per league sources.

Joe Brady, LSU’s passing game coordinator, is planning to join the Carolina Panthers, sources tell @AdamSchefter.

View image on Twitter

Brady is expected to become the next offensive coordinator for the Panthers, another reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic also posted.

Brady recently signed a contract extension with LSU.

In December, Brady was announced as the winner of the Broyles Award. The award honors the best member of a coaching staff, excluding head coaches, in all of college football.

You May Also Like

Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Penn State top 1st CFP rankings

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Penn State top 1st CFP rankings

Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title

Jojuana Phillips Comments Off on Nationals top Astros in Game 7 to win 1st World Series title

Lady Demons celebrate win on senior day

Jojuana Phillips 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: DON'T LOSE KLAX - ACT NOW