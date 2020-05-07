JLA Awards Scholarships & Grants

Alexandria, LA – The Junior League of Alexandria (JLA) is proud to announce the Scholarships for Seniors and Junior League Grants recipients for 2020. The JLA awards five $1,000 scholarships to female high school seniors who have participated to an exceptional degree in volunteer activities. The award is based on the number of volunteer hours as well as the quality of the service performed. This year’s recipients are:

· Savannah Ashley Sue – Menard High School

· Rashiqa Abdel-Jabbar – Pineville High School

· Jasmine Anderson – Peabody High School

· Hannah McDaniel – Buckeye High School

· Abagail Jennings – Oakhill High School

The JLA has awarded $69,000 in scholarships since 2007.

The JLA Grants Program supports other nonprofit organizations in the community who are working in the League’s focus area by awarding them direct financial assistance. The League’s community focus area is to educate and mentor women and children in safety and life skills. Grants totaling $10,000 were awarded to the following local non-profit organizations:

· Cenla Pregnancy Center

· The Children’s Advocacy Network

· The Rapides Exploratory Education House, Inc.

· Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana, Inc.

· Family of Grace Church – Cultivate

· Fostering Community

The JLA has awarded $222,743.82 in grants since 2003.

For more information about the Junior League of Alexandria and the scholarships and grants programs, the JLA office at (318) 443-6975 or visit www.JLAlexandria.com.