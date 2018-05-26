Jena Resident Dies in Accident at P&G Plant in Pineville

Authorities confirm an employee is dead from an industrial accident at Proctor & Gamble in Pineville. A resident of LaSalle Parish died early Thursday morning when the machine he was operating apparently caught fire. The family of 56-year-old Allen Kendrick of Jena confirms his identity.

He was especially well known for directing the LaSalle Parish Community Choir which stages concerts at least twice a year with voices and hand bells.

The State Fire Marshal is being called in to work the case. Proctor & Gamble issued a statement saying they have connected with the employee’s family and will support them and all their employees during this difficult time.

The plant is on shut-down, and workers were sent home. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the explosion of that equipment created a fire that was contained and did not spread elsewhere. A P&G official says this is the first fatality at that plant in more than four decades.

