Local Headlines Top Stories 

Jena Resident Dies in Accident at P&G Plant in Pineville

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Authorities confirm an employee is dead from an industrial accident at Proctor & Gamble in Pineville.  A resident of LaSalle Parish died early Thursday morning when the machine he was operating apparently caught fire.  The family of 56-year-old Allen Kendrick of Jena confirms his identity.

photo courtesy of Jena Times

He was especially well known for directing the LaSalle Parish Community Choir which stages concerts at least twice a year with voices and hand bells.

The State Fire Marshal is being called in to work the case.  Proctor & Gamble issued a statement saying they have connected with the employee’s family and will support them and all their employees during this difficult time.

The plant is on shut-down, and workers were sent home.  The Fire Marshal’s Office says the explosion of that equipment created a fire that was contained and did not spread elsewhere.  A P&G official says this is the first fatality at that plant in more than four decades.

ABC31 News

You May Also Like

Two Women Steal Hunting Dog in Boyce

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Two Women Steal Hunting Dog in Boyce

Alexandria Zoo Faces Special Challenges During Cold Weather

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Alexandria Zoo Faces Special Challenges During Cold Weather

Booked for Robbery and Attacking Victim until unconscious

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Booked for Robbery and Attacking Victim until unconscious

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *