Jena Football Player Earns Full Scholarship to NSU

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Yesterday was National Signing Day where high school senior athletes throughout the country made some huge decisions on where they’ll be playing in college.

Senior tight end Parker Fink signs with Northwestern State University.

After 10 years, the Jena giants finally have one student who was offered a full ride scholarship. Senior tight end Parker Fink signed with Northwestern State University yesterday to continue his football dream and play for Head Coach Jay Thomas. Not to mention, keeping it in the family where his sister and other family members attended as well.

Parker was also offered scholarships from McNeese State, Nicholls State and Stephen F. Austin. His family is excited to make the commute to Demon Country come this fall.

Along with Parker, there are 31 more commits to the NSU 2017 football class.

