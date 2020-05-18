Jena Choctaw Pines Casino to open on Friday, bring your mask and be prepared to have your temperature taken

Dry Prong, LA. – Jena Choctaw Pines Casino is excited to announce that it will reopen on Friday May 22, 2020 at 8am.

“We have carefully evaluated the recommendations from highly respected sources and have developed a comprehensive public health and safety plan. We have adopted guidelines that we think make sense for us, while having the highest regard for Guests’ and Team Members’ health and safety. With the plans and guidelines we have in place, we are confident we can reopen our facility and still maintain the highest level of protection for all,” said General Manager Ray Spera.

Casino guests will notice some changes during this phase of the reopening. Before being allowed to enter the facility, each Guest must present a valid, government issued i.d. and have their temperature checked (non-invasively). Every Guest will be required to wear a mask while on the premises. We request that Guests bring their own masks. No smoking or vaping or other use of tobacco products will be allowed inside the casino. However, there will be a designated smoking area outside the building.

Hours of operation will change to allow our Team Members to clean and disinfect all public areas. Interim hours will be Friday and Saturday 8am to 4am and Sunday through Thursday 8am to 2am.

“We are excited to see our friends again after our two month shutdown,” said Chief Cheryl Smith of the Jena Band of Choctaw. “We can’t wait to reopen but want to be sure we keep our players and Team Members safe. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work to resume operations.”

Guests with questions about the reopening can contact Jena Choctaw Pines Casino at 318-648-7773.