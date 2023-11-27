Jazz for Pups concert to benefit local animal rescue agency

NATCHITOCHES – The NSU Jazz Combos will present their annual Jazz for Pups concert on Monday, Dec 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. A live stream of the concert will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream.

The concert is a benefit performance in partnership with Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals (FAUNA). Admission is free but donations are accepted for FAUNA including dog food, treats and toys. Cash donations will also be accepted as well as checks through Venmo. Representatives from FAUNA will be at the concert to accept donations.



The NSU Jazz Combos will perform Christmas tunes as well as some jazz standards by Herbie Hancock, John Coltrane, Charlie Parker and more.