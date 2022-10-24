Jahiem Charles Williams turns himself in

October 24, 2022

On Friday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Jahiem Charles Williams walked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department to turn himself in. Mr. Williams advised deputies that he was wanted for warrants. After the confirmation, the deputies verified the warrants and booked Mr. Williams into DC-1. Mr. Williams is being held on a $230,000 bond.

The case is still open, and law enforcement is seeking assistance in finding Mr. Williams’s accomplice. The Boyce Police Department is accepting any tips on the case.