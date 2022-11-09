Jacques Roy Elected Alexandria Mayor

Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy won a majority last night making him Alexandria’s next mayor. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with him and one of the candidates he defeated.

Alexandria has a new mayor elect. Jacques Roy escaped a runoff by a narrow margin winning 51 percent of the vote. Here’s a reaction from the new mayor elect.

“Well it certainly feels good. You certainly don’t want to run one off if you don’t have to. It’s just a great feeling. It’s a very humbling experience to be back. I want to thank my family for all of their support. Your family and your friends, supporters make it a wonderful experience. I want to first of all thank Jeff Hall for running a great race. I think his milestone as the first African American mayor matters a lot. I hope we can continue to have a great relationship.”

Roy outlined his priorities when he takes office as presented in his 100-day plan.

“Number one public safety, restoration of the things that make our city safe. Number two basic services and infrastructure and number three we’ve outlined in that 100-day plan certain initiatives including Nehemiah and others to really jumpstart opportunity for people. But you can’t get to opportunity if you don’t get public safety and basic services right first.”

Candidate Catherine Davidson said even though she didn’t win she is happy with the way she ran her campaign.

“I thought we ran a great campaign. We touched every neighborhood in the City of Alexandria. I feel really proud an humbled by everyone I’ve talked to and we really wanted to make a difference in Alexandria. I’m here for the duration I’m ready to work with anyone and lets make Alexandria a better place.”

Davidson had some words to say to Jacques Roy the winner of the race.

“I wish him all the luck in the world. I hope that he can really turn this city around. We need to make some significant changes. We need to implement plans that have been going on for years.”