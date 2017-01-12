Jackson St. Bridge Reopened After Electrical System Repairs

The Jackson Street Bridge in Alexandria is back open after closing early yesterday for an electrical problem.

Electricians in the district started tracing wires through the mechanized wheelhouse to troubleshoot the problem of the moveable span, also known as the Gillis Long Bridge. The bridge is opened several times a week for boats, mostly at night.

The problem was discovered Tuesday night when a boat approached, and the bridge had to be opened manually to permit it to move through the Red River Waterway.

KLAX ABC 31 News 1/12/17