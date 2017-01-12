Local Headlines Top Stories 

Jackson St. Bridge Reopened After Electrical System Repairs

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

The Jackson Street Bridge in Alexandria is back open after closing early yesterday for an electrical problem.

Electricians in the district started tracing wires through the mechanized wheelhouse to troubleshoot the problem of the moveable span, also known as the Gillis Long Bridge. The bridge is opened several times a week for boats, mostly at night.

The problem was discovered Tuesday night when a boat approached, and the bridge had to be opened manually to permit it to move through the Red River Waterway.

KLAX ABC 31 News 1/12/17

You May Also Like

New GOP Candidate Running for Senate

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on New GOP Candidate Running for Senate

Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Drinking Their Kool-aid

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Drinking Their Kool-aid

Crew of USS Alexandria Receives Key to City

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Crew of USS Alexandria Receives Key to City