J. B. Lafargue Gravesite Discovered by Local Historian, To Be Featured in Upcoming Ken Burns Documentary

In our continuing coverage of the Ken Burns documentary featuring African American J. B. Lafargue, today we feature the producer who is heading up the project locally. ABC News Joel Massey shows us the gravesite of Lafargue and more from producer Clark Burnett and local historian Michael Wynne.

James Edward Ray, Sr. is the pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church in Pineville. He met with Ken Burns producer Clark Burnett at the gravesite of J B Lafargue. Ray is a lifelong local resident who graduated from Peabody High the school Lafargue founded.

“I came here to stay I guess after 30 (years) I don’t think they are going to send me anywhere else not at this stage of the game.”

“And I’ve never seen a grave before that the title was professor…”

Burnett is partnering with local historian Michael Wynne who found and dug out the grave two weeks ago.

“We need to remember people like this. If we feel that education is important in Louisiana then we need to honor the leaders of the past.”

“Lafargue was the most prominent African American educator that Louisiana ever had if not one of the greatest educators that Louisiana ever had.”

Burnett says this is the first on the ground trip. The end result will most likely be a four part series on PBS in 2027 with each episode lasting two hours.

“When you’re working on a documentary of this scale you’ve got to do a lot of research, so in part we’re just going to be filming beautiful scenic footage of Louisiana.”

“We are going to be connecting with folks who know the history and are connected to the history.”

“Even though it was really difficult to find his grave … the more we’re digging the more we’re finding and that’s always a good sign.”

Burnett says that Reconstruction was an oppressive time for African Americans with White America refusing to allow for Black progress.

Historians have argued over the years on how to categorize this period and ultimately we’ve realized that this was a period that was sort of engineered to fail.”

Clark said the piece will take viewers all around the country following families who left the south, mostly to urban cities like Chicago and New York but rural as well.

“You know there are Great Migration stories that take us all throughout the country. And I think people actually forget the west a lot we tend to think about Northeastern cities.”

The PBS crew from New York seeks not to helicopter in but rather to build relationships with the real people of Alexandria and Pineville who can help tell the family histories of a time when African Americans were separate but not equal.

If you would like to contribute to the project with information or artifacts like pictures, records and diaries email exodus@florentinefilms.com.