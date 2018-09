Inglewood Farm is bringing a CORN MAZE back to Central Louisiana this fall for 6 weeks, Sept. 29 – Nov. 10. 8 acres of a serpentine CORN MAZE, PUMPKIN PATCH, HORSEBACK RIDES, PHOTO OP area, GIANT acorn squash SLINGSHOT and FOOD vendors. ADMISSION PRICES: $10 ADULT (12 and older) $8 KIDS (3-11) & SENIORS and 3 and younger get in FREE.