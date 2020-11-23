Isolated Severe Storms Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning

A marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe weather will be possible late Tuesday through Wednesday morning for portions of Central Louisiana. The best threat for severe storms will be from Alexandria northward across northern Louisana. Damaging wind gusts and heavy pourdowns will be the main threat. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts before going to bed on Tuesday.

Conditions will improve for Thanksgiving day with sunshine back in the forecast. The nice weather will be short-lived as another round of rain will return this weekend.

Be sure to give yourself extra time for holiday travel on Wednesday morning. The best time to leave will be during the evening hours when the weather settles down. Continue to check back for updates!