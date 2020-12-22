Isolated Severe Storms Tomorrow Afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front tomorrow evening. The availability of low and mid-level shear could result in a few severe storms in our area. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat will be low, but a spin-up tornado along the main squall line will be possible. Overall, the severe threat will not be that impressive. However, I still recommend that everyone remains weather aware tomorrow evening as the storms roll through. The best timing for storms will be between 12-10 PM.

The threat of storms will end early tomorrow morning as colder air filters in behind the cold front. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be much colder with highs ranging from the upper-40s to lower-50s.