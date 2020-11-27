Friday, November 27, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Isolated Severe Storms Today

Clay Smith 0 Comments

A stalled out front will spark showers and thunderstorms across Central Louisiana through this evening. Conditions will be favorable for a few isolated severe storms to develop this afternoon. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Conditions will calm down tonight, but another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will move back into the area late Saturday into Sunday. 3-5 inches of rainfall will be possible through Sunday evening. Low-lying areas may experience minor flooding this weekend.

The sunshine will return by Monday, accompanied by the coldest air of the season.

