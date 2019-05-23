IP donates equipment to CLTCC in Natchitoches & Many

International Paper in Mansfield donates equipment valued at $195,000 to CLTCC Natchitoches and Many Campuses

International Paper (IP) in Mansfield has donated equipment valued at $195,546 to Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Natchitoches Campus and Sabine Valley Campus in Many.

Equipment donated includes but is not limited to: Various electrical motors, assorted process pumps, and a high-voltage switchgear.

Students enrolled in the Industrial Manufacturing Technology and Welding programs will use the equipment for hands-on, practical learning experiences.

“We are extremely grateful to receive such a generous donation of equipment from IP,” said Laurie Morrow, Dean of the Natchitoches Campus. “They continue to support us with their finances, time and business expertise.”

According to Morrow, IP has hired CLTCC students, served on the advisory committee for various campus programs, and conducted mock interviews to help prepare students for real job interviews.

“IP is a strong supporter of the entire community,” said Gwen Fontenot, Dean of the Sabine Valley Campus. “We are thankful for their support and dedication to CLTCC and our mission to educate and train our future workforce.”

“Our hope is that this equipment will enhance the overall learning experience for CLTCC students. We are proud to provide this equipment and our continued support,” said Michael Stewart, Balance of Plant Maintenance and Reliability.