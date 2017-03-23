Investigators Requesting Public’s help in Identifying a Jane Doe

New scientific testing may help investigators finally give a name back to a child whose remains were found in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania in 1973.

She has been unidentified ever since.

On Oct. 10, 1973, the body of a young woman was found on the Edward Martin Military Reserve in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.

View her poster here. http://www.missingkids.com/poster/NCMU/1184545/1/screen

An anthropological exam has concluded that the female had been deceased for approximately 1-3 weeks. She was Caucasian, possibly with Southeast European descent, about 16-19 years old and stood 5’5″-5’8″ tall. No cause or manner of death could be determined.

NCMEC has created a 3D facial reconstruction using a CT scan of the skull.

Recently NCMEC facilitated chemical isotope analysis on the Jane Doe’s remains through the USF Forensic Anthropology Center with Dr. Erin Kimmerle.

Interestingly, the results suggest that Jane Doe was not originally from the Lebanon County region.

In fact, she was probably born and raised in the southeast U.S., including Central-Eastern Texas, eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, southern Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, central and southern West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, southern and eastern Virginia into southern Maryland and Delaware shores.



*Green areas indicate where Jane Doe may have been from or spent time. The star indicates the location her remains were found.

Anyone who has any information about this Jane Doe, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown at 717-865-2194 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-842-5678).