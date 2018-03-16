Investigation Led to Drug Arrest, Stolen Firearms, and Distribution

Press Release – APD Detectives, the US Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force have been investigating the distribution of heroin and fentanyl in Alexandria. On March 12, the investigation led to a residence in the 500 block of Renee Street, and Detectives were able to search the house.

During the search, Detectives found several ounces of suspected heroin, packaged for distribution. They also found marijuana, two handguns that had been previously reported stolen, and a rifle. Initial field tests of the suspected heroin indicated that quantities of fentanyl were also present.

The resident of the house, Dustin Thompson, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS I (heroin) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, three counts of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with CDS, three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.