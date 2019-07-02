Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Investigation leads to the arrest of 3 from Colfax

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

An investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole has led to the arrest of 3 people from Colfax after methamphetamine was found in a room, along with a four year old child.

They’re 35 year old Bobby Shirley, 38 year old Katina Lachney and 30 year old Heather Lachney.

Shirley was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drugs in the presence of a child under the age of 17.

Katina Lachney was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine along with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation.

Heather Lachney was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drugs in the presence of a child under the age of 17 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

