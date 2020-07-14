Investigation leads to meth, firearm arrest

Over the past few weeks, agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit had been conducting an investigation into methamphetamine sales stemming from the Pineville area. On July 10th, 2020, their investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed in Pineville, LA, the residence of the suspects, Kenneth and Leslie Cole. From their investigation, agents already held active warrants for Kenneth Cole and Leslie Cole for possession of CDS II (Meth) with intent to distribute and criminal conspiracy.

During the execution of the search warrant, a large amount of suspected meth (approximately 8.9 ounces), a firearm and over $28,000.00 in cash was seized. Three other suspects, identified as Willie Delrie III, JayDon Neal and John Roger Rodrigue Jr., were located in the residence and were found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. A juvenile was also in the residence and was in possession of suspected meth and marijuana. All suspects were taken into custody and placed under arrest for various charges. The juvenile was issued a Juvenile Citation and released to a family member.

All suspects were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Kenneth Cole and Leslie Cole remain in jail in lieu of a $31,500.00 bond. Delrie III was released on July 13th on a $3500.00 bond, Neal was released on July 13th on a $2500.00 bond and Rodrigue, Jr. was released on July 10th on a $2500.00 bond.