Investigation being conducted into inmate overdose at Detention Center 3

For Release to the Media

At approximately 11:50 PM on Tuesday August 8th, Deputies working at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 3 (John Allison Drive) were alerted by other inmates that an inmate was having a medical emergency in one of the dorms. Deputies and Jail Medical personnel immediately responded and entered the dorm to find an inmate breathing but unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were rendered including the administering of Narcan as deputies believed this to be a possible opioid overdose. Acadian Ambulance and Alexandria Fire Department responded to assist. Acadian Ambulance transported the inmate to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Corrections Security Investigators responded to begin conducting their investigation. RADE Agents were also contacted and responded to assist in the investigation

At approximately 2:15 AM on Wednesday August 9th, Deputies detected another inmate in medical distress and Deputies and Jail Medical personnel responded and again rendered life saving measures including the administering of Narcan as deputies again believed this to be a possible opioid overdose. Acadian Ambulance and Alexandria Fire Department responded again and the inmate was transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Corrections Security Investigators along with RADE Agents say their investigation is still ongoing.