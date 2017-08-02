Interstate Stabbing in St. Landry Parish

Press Release – On July 30th, 2017 at approximately 1:57 am, deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person walking along the interstate waving a shirt at passing vehicles on I-49 near mile marker 65. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the person had been stabbed several times and also had injuries that looked like “road rash” as a result of exiting a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Acadian Ambulance responded and transported the subject to a local hospital. While deputies were conducting their investigation into the incident, they received a call from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office who stated they had responded to a gas station further south on I-49 and made contact with subject who stated he believed he had been involved in a crime.

The subject was identified as Edwin Paul Frinks, 35 of Pensacola, FL. St. Landry deputies observed what they believed to be blood inside Franks’ vehicle and he was detained at that time. Sheriff’s detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded to the initial location on I-49 and after completing their investigation at that location, they made contact with St. Landry Parish deputies at their location.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Edwin Paul Frinks for one count Attempted 1st Degree Murder. Because he was detained inside St. Landry Parish, Frinks was transported to St. Landry Parish Jail and booked as a Louisiana Fugitive.

On the morning of July 31st, deputies with the Transportation Division took custody of Frinks and transported him back to Rapides Parish where he was booked into Detention Center 1 for the charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and the victim remains in a local hospital in critical condition. .

Arrestee: Edwin Paul Frinks, 35, Pensacole, FL

Charge: Attempted 1st Degree Murder