Internal Theft by Employee

Press Release – On June 7th , 2017, deputies responded to a wholesale plant nursery in Forest Hill in reference to a possible employee related theft. The owner of the nursery advised the responding deputy that an employee, identified as Bambi Renee Patterson, 38 of Deville, had allegedly sold over $15,000.00 of inventory without approval and possibly at a discounted price.

Deputies took the initial report and the case was turned over to detectives for further investigation. Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish that unauthorized transactions were allegedly made by Patterson.

Detectives investigation also revealed that the money taken for the transactions was not run through the nursery. From their findings, detectives were able to obtain a warrant on Patterson for Theft.

On July 11th, Patterson was located and taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Theft $5,000-$25,000. Patterson was later released on a $7,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Bambi Renee Patterson, 38, Deville, LA

Charge: Theft $5,000-$25,000