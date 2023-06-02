Insurance Relief Bill Passes Legislature

6/2/23 – Brett Dabdoub

BATON ROUGE, LA – Senate Majority Leader Sharon Hewitt’s SB 113, known as the “Fortified Roof” bill, has passed the legislature and has been sent to Governor Edwards’ desk for final signature. The legislation is aimed at lowering insurance costs for Louisiana.

The “Fortified Roof” Bill requires insurers to provide discounts and other adjustments to reduce insurance premiums. These lower insurance rates shall be offered to properties that build or retrofit their roofing structures to comply with the State Uniform Construction Code or the fortified home or fortified commercial standards created by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. These insurable properties include:

Residential property

Commercial property

Modular homes

Manufactured homes

The reduced insurance premiums shall be actuarially justified.

“Homeowners and business owners in Louisiana are shell-shocked at the rising cost of their property insurance. In many cases, the insurance is not affordable and in other cases, private insurance is not even obtainable,” Hewitt said. “This is a common sense bill that rewards citizens who choose to provide additional hurricane mitigation for their homes and businesses through reduced insurance premiums. I hope the Governor will join a unanimous legislature in supporting this bill.”

Bill – Link