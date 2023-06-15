Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon to Retire After Four Terms

Louisiana insurance commissioner Jim Donelon has been in office for four terms and is now retiring. ABC News’ Joel Massey has more from him on how the recent hurricanes have affected insurance.

“No doubt about it we are the most challenged state in America with hurricane exposure. Over the past 100 years we have had more on a per capita basis named storms make landfall in our state, four times more than Florida, four times more than Texas.”

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says that Louisiana has a target on its back when it comes to being hit with hurricanes. And with the recent hurricanes of 2020 and 21 the legislature put it place a program to get new insurance companies to do business with the state.

“We addressed it a year ago in the regular session by recreating an incentive program virtually copied from what we did post Katrina and Rita offering grants to companies to come to our state or already in our state to write new business in the storm prone areas victims of the recent hurricane events.”

Donelon lays out how the inventive program works.

“If they take a grant for example of five million dollars they have to match it with their own additional capitol infused into their company of five million. That ten million is escrowed and they have to write new business of twice that combined amount so 20 million dollars of new premium.”

Donelon says his job is rewarding because it impacts people in a real way.

“I truly believe every day that I go to the office I can do something and do do something that makes things somewhat better for people dealing with their insurance challenges.”