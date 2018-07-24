Inmate Re-captured After Walking Away from Work Detail

Rapides Deputies report that they have re-captured an escaped inmate. 40-year-old Demoine Fitzgerald Ashley of Alexandria walked away while on work detail on Friday night. He is being held on charges including Aggravated Kidnapping, Domestic Abuse Strangulation and weapons offenses.

Original Story – Deputies searching for escaped inmate

At approximately 1:30 pm today, corrections officers discovered an inmate assigned to the laundry work detail had escaped from the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 downtown.

Initial information is the inmate, identified as Demoine Fitzgerald Ashley, 40, formerly of 4113 Elaine St, Alexandria, while delivering laundry, slipped out the front door, un-noticed. The inmate fled down the stairs and got away before deputies could apprehend him. Preliminary investigation reveals this may have been planned and he may have had outside assistance, possibly from a former girlfriend.

Ashley has several prior convictions including narcotics violations and flight from an officer. He is currently being held on aggravated kidnapping, domestic abuse strangulation, aggravated battery, illegal use of a weapon and convicted felon in possession of a firearm resulting from an arrest in March.

Correction Security Investigators have responded to conduct their investigation and investigators are considering Ashley as dangerous. Metro Division deputies are also assisting in the search as well as other local law enforcement agencies.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Ashley they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or your local law enforcement agency.