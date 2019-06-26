Inmate quickly located after escaping Tuesday morning
24 year old Johnny Bennett escaped the custody of a Rapides Parish Corrections Deputy at around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The deputy was escorting Bennett to a scheduled appointment outside of the Rapides Parish Detention Center at the time of his escape.
Deputies and Officers with the Alexandria Police Department responded to the area immediately and located Bennett.
He was taken into custody and booked for Simple Escape from a Department of Corrections Facility.