Inmate Missing from Federal Prison Camp in Pollock

Press Release – On Thursday, December 29th, 2016, inmate Sadar Dakar Cade, was discovered missing from the minimum security Federal Prison Camp, Pollock, Louisiana, during the 4:00 p.m. institution count.

Sadar Cade is a 41-year-old black male, 5’10”, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were immediately notified and an internal investigation was initiated. Anyone with information about this individual should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (318) 934-4300.

Sadar Cade was sentenced on October 28, 2014, in the Southern District of Texas to 105 months for Possession of Fifteen or more Counterfeit and Unauthorized Access Devices, Aiding and Abetting.

The Federal Prison Camp is a minimum security facility that houses approximately 250 male offenders.