Inmate Death at USP Pollock

Pollock, LA: On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., multiple inmates were

observed fighting at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock in Pollock, Louisiana.

Responding staff immediately secured the area. Inmate Lionel Stoddard was transported to a

local hospital for life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital

staff. A second and third inmate were medically assessed and treated at the facility, while a

fourth inmate was transported to a local hospital for further medical assessment and treatment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at

no time was the public in danger.

Mr. Stoddard was a 39-year-old male who was sentenced in the District of Columbia, Superior

Court to a 732-month aggregate sentence for Conspiracy to Participate in a Racketeer influenced

Corrupt Organization, Conspiracy to Commit Offenses Against the United States, Armed Bank

Robbery, Aiding and Abetting, Using a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, Unlawful

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime, and Attempted Possession with Intent

to Distribute Cocaine. He had been in custody at USP Pollock since February 12, 2021.

USP Pollock is a high security facility and currently houses 1,176 male offenders.