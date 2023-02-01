Inmate Death at USP Pollock
POLLOCK, LA: On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 9:15 p.m., inmate Darnell
Stennis was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock in Pollock,
Louisiana. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested
emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. Mr. Stennis was
transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital
personnel.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured, and at
no time was the public in danger.
Mr. Stennis was a 31-year-old male who was sentenced in the District of Minnesota to a 240-
month sentence for Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, and Coercion, Aiding and Abetting
Transporting Individuals to Engage in Prostitution, and Sex Trafficking – Obstruction. He had
been in custody at USP Pollock since June 27, 2022.
USP Pollock is a high security facility and currently houses 1,259 male offenders.
Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.
2 thoughts on “Inmate Death at USP Pollock”
What happened to him ? What was the cause of death ?
The FBI has been notified and cause of death is still under investigation. We will update as the information becomes available.