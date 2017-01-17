Inglewood Kickoff Market

It’s a new market, and a new you in 2017! This is the kickoff to the every week, year round, farmers market. With over 20 vendors each week, you’re sure to find what you need. Plus it’s home to Inglewood Farm Louisiana’s Largest Certified Organic Farm. Challenge yourself with new shopping habits, and choose Inglewood for shopping, food and culinary experiences each week.

Here’s what’s happening on January 21, 8am- noon: Wagon Rides around the Garden and the Chicken Bus

Horse Rides by Creel Family Farms

Live Music

Face Painting – Hot Food – Bon Fire – Beverages

Inglewood Farm is located at 6233 Old Baton Rouge Hwy, Alexandria, LA. Visit them online at www.inglewoodfarm.com or find them on Facebook.