Informational Meeting for Dresser Contamination Scheduled for November 19

Lawrence J. Centola of New Orleans-based law firm Martzell, Bickford & Centola along with Alexandria Attorney Thomas B. Wahlder announced an informational meeting regarding their ongoing litigation against both Dresser Industries and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ). The meeting is set for November 19 at 6:30pm at Embers Restaurant, located at 313 Desoto Street in Downtown Alexandria.

Both Centola and Wahlder will be on hand to provide an update for residents in the vicinity of the shuttered Dresser Industries plant formerly located at 8011 Shreveport Hwy in Pineville.

Centola and Wahlder represent a steadily growing number of plaintiffs that are suing Dresser Industries and/or LDEQ in the aftermath of a TCE spill that has reached nearby neighborhoods, affecting residents’ health, quality of life and property values alike.

“The main contaminant is trichloroethene, also known as trichloroethylene, which has been found at 182 times the detection limit in some of the samples obtained,” says Centola. “This number is shocking since TCE does not occur naturally in the environment and has been identified as a carcinogen. Let’s be clear – there is no ‘safe’ level of this chemical. Moderate levels may cause headaches, dizziness, and sleepiness while large amounts may cause coma and even death.”

“The spill occured in 2012 and a plume of a toxic chemical has slowly been spreading in the area surrounding the plant,” adds Wahlder. “Louisiana DEQ did not inform the residents of the problem until last year and we think that’s simply unacceptable. It has robbed residents of the opportunity to make informed choices and has put them, their health and their livelihood at risk.”

RSVP is requested, but not required and everyone is welcome to attend. For additional information and to RSVP, please contact

Adam Thomas – 504-581-9065 or athomas@mbfirm.com or

Thomas B. Wahlder – 318-442-9417 or twahlder@aol.com

Refreshments will be served – Masks & Social Distancing will be required.