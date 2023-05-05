Information released about The Hotel Bentley fire that occurred this morning

Alexandria, LA (05/05/2023)

Alexandria Fire Department responded to a two alarm fire that occurred on May 5, 2023 in downtown

Alexandria.

At approximately 08:46 AM, the Alexandria Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 Block of Desoto

Street, in reference to a multi-story building fire. The first unit arrived on the scene within one minute of

the initial alarm time. A full complement of units were on scene within three minutes. AFD dispatched

four engine companies, two aerial companies, three medical units, two district chiefs, an investigative

unit, and command staff. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal also assisted on scene. The fire was controlled

within 18 minutes of the first unit arriving.

Three construction workers were transported to hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire.

An AFD fire investigator received minor injuries responding to the fire and was treated and released at a

local hospital.

Rapides Fire District #2 assisted AFD with coverage while its units were deployed.