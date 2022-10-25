Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Influenza activity is increasing, Regions 4 (southeast) and 6 (south-central) are reporting the highest levels of flu activity

Nationally, the percentage of specimens testing positive for influenza in clinical laboratories is increasing; however, activity varies by region. Percent positivity increased ≥ 0.5% this week in regions 3, 4, 6, and 9, and was similar to or lower than the previous week in all other regions. For regional and state level data and age group distribution, please visit FluView Interactive. Viruses known to be associated with recent live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) receipt or found upon further testing to be a vaccine virus are not included, as they are not circulating influenza viruses. Click the link to see how your region is fairing:

https://ldh.la.gov/assets/oph/Center-PHCH/Center-CH/infectious-epi/Influenza/weekly_2022/2241.pdf

 

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm

 

https://ldh.la.gov/page/1591

