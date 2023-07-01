Inflation Spikes the Demand for Donations for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana

According to One Against Childhood Hunger, inflation can impact the quantity of food donated to a food bank.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on why it is important to give back to families in need.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, inflation has increased the demand for donations.

Director of Development and Community Relations Linda Hutson says, “We have families who were making it before who just can’t stretch that dollar like they used to, so we have new families that come in every week that need to apply.”

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana started their summer feeding program to fight hunger.

“Our teams are out with these mobile distributions. Our garden team is out harvesting food in 100-degree temperatures. And so, it’s a little more difficult in the summer months.”

Volunteering at the food bank can support families who need assistance.

“We like to remind people that, unfortunately, hunger is a year-round issue. So those families that need help during the holidays, during different times a year continue to need help during the summer months.”

Hutson says the decrease in SNAP benefits plays a role in the need for donations.

“We work every day to make sure to stretch our resources, to make sure we’re providing healthy food to those families in need, and it really is a rewarding job. The need is great during the summer. And if even if people are coming in hour-to-hour shifts, they can get a lot of work done to help us have that food ready to go out.”

Volunteers can help distribute more food to support hungry families.

To find out how to volunteer, contact the Food Bank of Central Louisiana at 318-445-2773.