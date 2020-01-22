Infant death leads to murder charge for Alexandria man

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 21, 2020) ­ – On January 20, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Taft Street in reference to an unresponsive nine-month-old infant. Acadian Ambulance and AFD was already on scene.

The infant was transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance where the infant was pronounced deceased.

Detectives and the crime scene unit were called out to investigate. The investigation lead to the arrest of Devonte E. Stafford, 21, of Alexandria, who was charged with first degree murder and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.