Indian Creek Rec Area wins Campground/RV Park of the year

LDAF’s Indian Creek Winner of Louisiana Tourism Award

Baton Rouge, La. (February 3, 2020) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) Indian Creek Recreation Area is this year’s recipient of the Campground/RV Park of the Year award by the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA).

The LTA presented 19 “Louey Awards” at its annual meeting in Clarenton, La. to honor and showcase individuals and organizations contributing to the Louisiana tourism industry.

“We have worked very hard to make Indian Creek a destination for Louisiana residents and visitors from all over,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “The pristine and tranquil grounds offer camping, boating, fishing and a beautiful playground area. There are a variety of activities for family fun,” added Strain.

Indian Creek Recreation Area, located in Woodworth, La., includes 100 acres of developed recreation facilities, 250 acres of primitive camping area, and the 2,250 acre Indian Creek Lake. The recreation area has more than 100 campsites with water and electricity. Other amenities include three beaches, five bathrooms, laundry facilities, playground, handicap parking, boat launch, canoe rentals, Wi-Fi (in RV area) and a covered pavilion which is available for rent. Indian Creek is managed by the LDAF.

Indian Creek Recreation Area also hosts several events throughout the year such as the Golf Cart & Pet Mardi Gras Parade, Easter egg hunts, Antique Tractor & Classic Car Show, Indian Creek Triathlon, Fourth of July fireworks, and trick-or-treating.

“It is wonderful to have such an important part of our community honored with this award,” said Sherry Ellington, Executive Director, CEO of the Alexandria/Pineville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Indian Creek Recreation Area is beyond deserving of this award because they are a huge draw for travelers to our area and dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents by offering a variety of events and experiences.”

For more information on Indian Creek Recreation Area, go to www.ldaf.la.gov or check out the Indian Creek Recreation Area Facebook page at @indiancreekrecreationareaLDAF.

The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) is a trade association leading and strengthening Louisiana’s vibrant tourism industry through promotion, education and advocacy on behalf of our members. Tourism generated $1.9 billion for Louisiana in 2018 and employs more than 237,200 people throughout the state. For more information, visit LouisianaTravelAssociation.org.

**Attached photo courtesy of the Lt. Governor’s Office

Left to right: Andrew Stewart (LDAF employee), Commissioner Mike Strain, Melissa Sylvia (LDAF employee)