Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest:
Sports News 

Inclement weather forces postponed girls’ playoff games [SCHEDULE]

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Due to the inclement weather across the state, the first round of the girls’ playoff games are forced to be pushed back.

See the full schedule below of new dates and times.

*Denotes home game.

If you see an error, please reach out to sports anchor, Meagan Glover, at mglover@klax-tv.com.

 

THURSDAY, February 18th

13 South Plaquemines* v. 20 Bunkie

 

FRIDAY, February 19th 

5 Avoyelles Public Charter* v. 28 Winnfield

16 Avoyelles* v. 17 French Settlement

 

SATURDAY, February 20th 

7 Rosepine* v. 26 Northeast (5:00pm)

11 Glenmora* v. 22 Doyline (Oakdale Middle School)

13 Caldwell Parish* v. Grant (6:00pm)

14 Oak Hill* v. 19 Forest

15 Bolton* v. 18 George Washington Carver (5:30pm)

16 Pineville* v. Ouachita Parish (5:30pm)

 

MONDAY, February 22nd 

6 Holy Savior Menard* v. 11 John Pope Paul II (5:00pm)

 

You May Also Like

LSUA’s Brittany Hall makes program history

Jojuana Phillips

Myles Brennan outshined by State’s KJ Costello’s 623 passing yards in 44-34 loss

Meagan Glover

2020 collegiate sports halted, NCAA cancels Winter and Spring championships

Meagan Glover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *