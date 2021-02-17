Inclement weather forces postponed girls’ playoff games [SCHEDULE]

Due to the inclement weather across the state, the first round of the girls’ playoff games are forced to be pushed back.

See the full schedule below of new dates and times.

*Denotes home game.

If you see an error, please reach out to sports anchor, Meagan Glover, at mglover@klax-tv.com.

THURSDAY, February 18th

13 South Plaquemines* v. 20 Bunkie

FRIDAY, February 19th

5 Avoyelles Public Charter* v. 28 Winnfield

16 Avoyelles* v. 17 French Settlement

SATURDAY, February 20th

7 Rosepine* v. 26 Northeast (5:00pm)

11 Glenmora* v. 22 Doyline (Oakdale Middle School)

13 Caldwell Parish* v. Grant (6:00pm)

14 Oak Hill* v. 19 Forest

15 Bolton* v. 18 George Washington Carver (5:30pm)

16 Pineville* v. Ouachita Parish (5:30pm)

MONDAY, February 22nd

6 Holy Savior Menard* v. 11 John Pope Paul II (5:00pm)