Natchitoches Drug Task Force Arrest Two on Multiple Drug Charges

Press Release – Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents arrest a Natchitoches man and Houston woman on narcotics charges.

According to a Task Force Official, on 3/7/18 NMJDTF agents took one Temisan A. Smith (B/F 20 of Houston Tx.) and one Reginald Warren (B/M 36 of Natchitoches La.) into custody as a result of a lengthy narcotics investigation involving the transporting and distribution of illegal narcotics, namely crystal methamphetamine and Ecstasy pills, in the Parish of Natchitoches.

During this operation NMJDTF agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Temisan Smith for improper lane usage and other traffic offenses. As a result of the traffic stop NMJDTF agents searched the vehicle and seized 16,512 suspected Ecstasy pills, approximately 12 ounces of suspected Promethazine syrup and $912.00 U.S. Currency.

As a result of Smith being arrested NMJDTF agents located suspect Reginald Warren operating a White GMC Yukon on Hwy 6. Warren was detained during this investigation and then arrested as a result of Temisan A. Smiths arrest.

NMJDTF agents then obtained a search warrant for Warrens residence in Natchitoches LA, where Warren advised agents that he did not live. Upon execution of the search warrant NMJDTF agents located the following:

• Over 4 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine

• Approximately 1 ounce of suspected marijuana

• 6 Suspected Codeine Pills

• 1,307 suspected Ecstasy Pills

• $28,050.00 U.S. Currency

• .38 caliber revolver

Agents also located paraphernalia used in the packaging, manufacturing, and distribution of illegal narcotics. Agents also located personal items belonging to Warren including U.S. Mail, rental receipts, family pictures and other items which further proved that Warren was residing at the residence.

During this investigation over 4 pounds of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, 17,819 suspected Ecstasy pills, and $29, 662.00 of U.S. Currency were seized. The estimated street value of the narcotics seized is estimated at over $240,000.00. Agents believe that the narcotics seized were going to be distributed in Natchitoches Parish.

Both suspects were placed in NPDC and charged with the following:

Temisan Smith

• Improper lane usage

• Obstruction of driver view

• Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS Schedule I (Ecstasy)

• Possession With Intent to Distribute CDS Schedule V (Promethazine with Codeine)

Reginald Warren

• Conspiracy to Distribute CDS Schedule I (Ecstasy)

• Conspiracy to Distribute CDS V (Promethazine with Codeine)

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Second and Subsequent Offenses

• Possession with intent to Distribute CDS Schedule I (Ecstasy)

• Possession with intent to Distribute CDS Schedule II (Crystal Methamphetamine)

• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

At the time of his arrest Warren was out on bond for other narcotics charges pending in the 10th Judicial District Court.

The Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force would like to thank the Citizens of Natchitoches for their support. Many times an investigation begins with a simple phone call or tip from a concerned citizen. For this reason the Task Force encourages all citizens to report any crimes in their neighborhoods anonymously by calling 318-357-2248, The Natchitoches Police Department, or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.