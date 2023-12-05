Impairment suspected in Saturday night head on collision

On Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 at 11:00pm, Officers with Pineville Police Department observed a vehicle traveling in the 1400 block of Military Highway, operating with no visible lighting on the vehicle. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the suspect driver continued on Military Highway and to US Highway 165. The driver was observed to be continuously swerving, driving through traffic signals, driving through the median and driving excessive speeds. The suspect vehicle while traveling south bound drove into the north bound traffic and collided head on with another vehicle at the US Highway 71 split. The suspect vehicle then caught fire and the drivers from both vehicles were removed to a safe distance.

The Pineville Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire and both drivers were transported to local hospitals by Acadian Ambulance for injuries sustained. Impairment is suspected involving the suspect driver. The incident is under investigation and is pending toxicology reports.